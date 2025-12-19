Raat Akeli Hai 2 movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns in hauntingly mysterious murder-mystery; Deepti Naval, Chitrangda Singh surprise

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders lives up to expectations and puts up another intriguing whodunit that keeps you hooked till the last. Thanks to OTT, we get to see Deepti Naval and Chitrangda Singh like never before.

Director: Honey Trehan

Star cast: Deepti Naval, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor.

Runtime: 2hr 16mins

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) returns, leading another murder-mystery, this time a massacre of Uttar Pradesh's influential family. 6 people of a family are dead, and the stakes are higher, with suspects hiding deep in shadows. Will he be able to uncover the mystery, alive? The answer lies in a worthy sequel of the franchise, giving out a taut, edge-of-the-seat crime thriller.

Crime thrillers, whodunits, and murder mysteries are among the most enjoyable genres when they're cooked perfectly, and thankfully, Honey Trehan did it. The director didn't take the franchise for granted, and it took him five years to bring the next chapter in Raat Akeli Hai. The movie grips your attention right from the opening sequence itself. A curious Chitrangda Singh walks into the compound of her house, gets petrified seeing dead crows all over, and another flock shouting overhead gives a shocking introduction of Bansals.

The story slowly opens up into a layered mystery that keeps you hooked throughout. At first, the film works like a well-made whodunit, but writer Smita Singh smartly adds social and political themes into the screenplay, which makes the film feel relevant to today’s times. There are clear references to bulldozer actions used against the poor in different parts of the country, and a sharp line about how both the rich and poor breathe the same polluted air, which connects well with the current AQI crisis.

Despite these elements, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders never loses focus on its core story—the mass killings and the investigation to uncover the real culprit. The film has a strong atmosphere with subtle humour, especially in scenes featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Ila Arun. The editing is crisp, the pacing is tight, and the 2-hour-16-minute runtime doesn’t feel long at all. That said, the plot becomes quite complex at times, making it slightly hard to follow in places, though that could be a personal experience.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivering one of his finest performances. After being somewhat repetitive in recent films, he completely disappears into his character here, striking the perfect balance between restraint and intensity. Chitrangada Singh is convincing as one of the survivors and a key suspect, while Rajat Kapoor and Akhilendra Mishra are excellent, with Mishra especially standing out in a meaty role after a long gap. Deepti Naval shines as the godwoman, but Revathi truly steals the show every time she appears. Radhika Apte makes a strong impact in a special appearance, sharing a warm and charming chemistry with Nawazuddin. Sanjay Kapoor looks promising, but his character gets limited scope due to short screen time.

Speaking about the shortcomings, the murderer's reveal didn't hit hard; it lacked the required shock value. The climax could have been more effective and powerful. The movie also demands close attention to details, or else you might lose the plot. Character arcs of Guruma (Deepti) and Meera (Chitrangda) seem to be one-dimensional, and their characters lose steam by the second half. However, despite these few underwhelming aspects, Raat Akeli Hai 2 is a must-watch entertainer, especially if you're a junkie of good mystery flicks.