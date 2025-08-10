Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive

Vipin Sharma, who played Dhanush's father in Raanjhanaa, has criticised Eros for changing film's climax using AI. Talking to DNA, the veteran actor questioned, "You mean to say that people will now go to the theatres to simply see the new ending changed by AI? It doesn't make any sense to me."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 05:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The production house Eros International recently re-released Ambikapathy, the Tamil dubbed version of the 2013 Hindi film Raanjhanaa, but with an AI-altered 'happy climax', in which the lead actor Dhanush isn't killed. The filmmakers and several other creative voices in the industry have rightfully criticised this move for changing the climax without taking any consent from the film's director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma. Now, in an exclusive interview with DNA, Vipin Sharma has slammed Eros and questioned why such a decision was made in the first place.

Vipin Sharma played Dhanush's father in Raanjhanaa, that also starred Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhasker in the leading roles. Talking about the AI-altered climax, Vipin said, "I don't think it should have been done, I don't see the necessity of doing it. I am still trying to understand why they did it. I can't think about any reason why the ending needs to be changed. Fir toh Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do, they are also tragic love stories."

The veteran actor also questioned if the audiences would do to the theatres to see just the changed ending as he stated, "Just because AI can be used to better things, it doesn't mean that it should be used for anything. If somebody convinces me that this is the reason we did it, I would love to hear that. But, personally I don't understand why it was done. Sirf ending dekhne ke liye log jaaenge kya cinema hall mein, I am just confused. So, you mean to say that people will now go to the theatres to simply see the new ending changed by AI? It doesn't make any sense to me."

South superstar Dhanush, who made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa, had also issued a public statement opposing the AI-altered climax. It read, "The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future."

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

