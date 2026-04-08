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Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral

A viral post on Reddit leaves fans amazed as it claimed to leak the story of Allu Arjun- Atlee's upcoming sci-fi drama Raaka.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral
Allu Arjun in Raaka, Allu Arjun with Atlee
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On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, the first look of his next film Raaka has taken the internet by storm. The first poster of Atlee-directed Raaka shows Allu Arjun as a werewolf, hinting at a never-before-seen spectacle. Raaka is a sci-fi action adventure, led by Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Amid the chatter around Raaka's first look, A post on Reddit went viral, claiming to leak the synopsis of the movie. 

What is the leaked synopsis of Raaka?

The social media post, which was posted before Raaka's poster, has now been reshared after the big reveal. A user named KBP Reviews shared a screenshot of the Reddit post on X, and wrote, "The Reddit Leak was True! #AlluArjun is playing a werewolf who has an identical Twin as a police officer. The role of Father is also played by Allu Arjun, who is a scientist. Triple Role of AA in Raaka." 

Allu Arjun to play a police officer, werewolf, and scientist?

The screenshot shared in the tweet claims to leak Raaka's synopsis. The post reads, "Allu Arjun plays a Werewolf who has an identical twin who is a police officer. And their father is also another Allu Arjun, who was a scientist. (Flashback) Now Werewolf Allu Arjun and Cop Allu Arjun will join forces together to take revenge on the villain for their father." 

About Raaka 

Sharing his excitement about the project, Atlee said, "Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning."

Even the production house, Sun Pictures, shared a statement that reads, "Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. Sun Pictures is privileged to bring together the singular storytelling of Atlee and the iconic stature of Allu Arjun in a project built for the world. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment." Raaka will be releasing pan-India in 10 languages. The release date is not revealed yet.

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