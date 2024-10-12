Writer and Director Raaj Shaandaliyaa issued a public apology for using references of Stree in his latest movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Director Raaj Shandaliyaa publicly apologised to producer Dinesh Vijan for the 'unauthorised use' of characters and dialogues from the Stree franchise in his latest directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Raaj's comedy entertainer stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the leads. Rajkummar is still enjoying the success of his last blockbuster Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya has references to blockbuster horror-comedy.

After facing backlash about the same, the makers of the Rajkummar and Triptii film decided to remove all the references to the Stree franchise.

Raaj, on X (formerly Twitter), issued the apology with a long note, that reads, "I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement."

I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of

Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized… October 12, 2024

The note further states, "We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films “Stree”. at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future."

The note concludes by saying, "We further confirm that our film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” is in no way associated with Maddock Films, their “Stree” and “Stree 2” franchises, or any of the characters therein. Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in “Stree,” “Stree 2,” or any related characters." Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is currently running in cinemas.

Read: This actress married superstar for 4 months, called her marriage 'nightmare', slammed him for 'using women' for...