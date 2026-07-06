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R Sarathkumar calls acting with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi 'a cycle of life': 'My wife Radhika worked with Rishi Kapoor'

R Sarathkumar calls acting with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi 'cycle of life'

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R Sarathkumar calls acting with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi 'a cycle of life': 'My wife Radhika worked with Rishi Kapoor'

Daadi Ki Shaadi featured a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, R Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb.

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Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

R Sarathkumar calls acting with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi 'a cycle of life': 'My wife Radhika worked with Rishi Kapoor'
R Sarathkumar with Neetu Kapoor
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Actor R Sarathkumar, who was recently seen in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', has opened up about his experience working alongside veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, calling the collaboration a "wonderful experience" and describing it as a full-circle moment given his wife Radhika Sarathkumar's earlier association with Neetu Kapoor's late husband, Rishi Kapoor. Sarathkumar said working with Neetu Kapoor was really a good experience. 

"It was really a good experience working with Neetu. My wife Radhika had worked with Rishi ji in 'Naseeb Apna Apna', so now I am acting with Neetu ji. It's a cycle of life. She is so nice, and everybody made me feel comfortable from day one. I had been thinking of doing a Hindi film for a long time, and I was waiting for a good script. This was one such script where I thought I could make an impact. The entire unit was so cordial that we eventually became like a family. Even today, we still have our Daadi Ki Shaadi family WhatsApp group, which shows how much the film has impacted my life," he told ANI.

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' is a family comedy drama film, which is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. Sarathkumar has fond memories of working in the film. Calling it a "wonderful experience," he also described Kapil Sharma as an "intelligent and witty guy" with a caring personality, adding that he looks forward to working with him again in the future.

The actor, who made a cameo in 'Sarfira' in 2024, added, "It was a wonderful experience. I did 'Sarfira' where I did a cameo with Akshay Kumar." 

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', he said every family should watch it as it is totally entertaining and emotional film. "It was a great experience working with Neetu ji, Kapil and the entire team. Everybody was very interesting to work with. I think this is one film every family should watch. It carries a beautiful message about families staying together and how parents and grandparents should never miss the presence of their children. It is a totally entertaining and emotional film. Being a part of it was very interesting, and I am happy people appreciated my work."

Sarathkumar praised director Ashish Mohan, saying he was impressed by how the filmmaker translated his narration onto the screen. "The way he narrated the script and what finally came on screen were exactly the same. The writer, the entire cast and crew did a great job. Everyone was dedicated and worked really hard," he added.

Looking ahead, Sarathkumar said he is currently focused on multiple projects in the South Indian film industry. While he has no immediate Hindi projects lined up, the actor said he would be happy to return to Bollywood if the right script and role come his way. He also noted that he now sees Indian cinema as one united industry, saying talent has become more important than regional boundaries.

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.The film featured a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was released on May 8.

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R Sarathkumar calls acting with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi 'a cycle of life': 'My wife Radhika worked with Rishi Kapoor'
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