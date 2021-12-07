R Madhavan’s wife asks him ‘not to drop’ shirtless pics, know why

R Madhavan often shares pictures on social media, he keeps his fans updated. He had posted several shirtless selfies earlier which went viral in no time. However, while speaking about the same the actor has confessed that he has no clue ‘why he shares such selfies’.

In an online interview, he told The Telegraph, “I am embarrassed! I don’t know why it happens! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don’t understand. My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?!’ Frankly, I can’t decode it, but I also don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth... let me just enjoy it for now (laughs).”

Opening about the pictures that he shared, the actor stated, “Now that you ask me, I don’t even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don’t do it too frequently now.”

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram and shared a shirtless selfie. Dropping the pictures, “Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels ...”

While speaking to PTI, “Now I‘m a little embarrassed and under pressure, because I don’t look like that all the time and I am trying to see if I can be accepted again as a normal-looking guy. That was an unprecedented amount of attention from the world. I am embarrassed and thankful at the same time.”