R Madhavan wishes to see Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remake

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of espionage in 1994 and later declared not guilty by the Supreme Court in 1998.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in which Dia Mirza played his love interest and Saif Ali Khan played the third angle in the love triangle. It was an official remake of Gautham Vasudev Menon's own Tamil film Minnale which also starred Madhavan in the lead.

The Hindi remake wasn't a box office success but soon developed its own cult following, mainly due to its memorable soundtrack consisting of popular songs such as Zara Zara, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Sach Keh Raha Hai, and the title track. The film has grown so popular over the years that reports of it being remade are often heard.

Now, R Madhavan in a recent interview has said that he would like to see the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan and the Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt if the remake happens. Talking to India Today, the actor said, "I don’t think the film will be made, but I don't know who else I will cast. But maybe, Kartik and Alia Bhatt, maybe."



Two years back, Vivek Oberoi had picked the same two names for the remake of Saathiya. Talking to Times of India, the actor had said, "There are so many lovely and talented young actors, but if I were to cast Saathiya today, I would cast Kartik and Alia, a fresh pair like Rani and me were an interesting change for both actors in terms of performance."

Just like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, popularly called RHTDM, Saathiya too itself was a remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey

directed by Mani Ratnam and coincidentally, the Tamil film also starred R. Madhavan as the main lead.