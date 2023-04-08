R Madhavan to play ‘Edison of India’, inventor GD Naidu in his biopic, check out first poster

R Madhavan

R Madhavan who impressed the audience with his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to feature in another biopic GD Naidu. The makers of the film released the first look poster of the film. The film is based on the life of Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (GD Naidu).

On Friday, the makers of the film, Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, released the poster of the film on their social media account and tweeted, “Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited signed with GD Naidu charities to make a Biopic on the life and achievements of Miracle man #GDNaidu with @ActorMadhavan as the lead.” The poster didn’t reveal R Madhavan’s look from the film.

GD Naidu is also known as the ‘Edison of India' and ‘Wealth creator of Coimbatore’. He is known for manufacturing the first electric motor in India and has also made several big contributions in different fields like electrical, agricultural, mechanical, and automobile in India. He also provided employment in the engineering and manufacturing sectors to many individuals.

GD Naidu’s grandson GD Rajkumar talked about the film and told The Hindu, “My grandfather had recorded many details about his life and innovations, which have been put up in the library in the memorial gallery. The movie is an extension of this. We hope to inspire the youth of today towards science and innovations..”

R Madhavan has been the lead actor in many high-grossing films like 3 Idiots, Rocketery: The Nambi Effect, and more. After impressing the fans with his self-directed biopic, he is ready to treat his fans with another biopic which is being directed by filmmaker Krishna Kumar. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Shiv Rawail’s directional The Railway Men which also stars Kay Kay Menon. The film is scheduled to release in April 2023. Other than this, he will also be seen in the movie Dahi Cheeni which also stars Khushali Kumar and is helmed by Ashwin Neal Mani. The romantic drama is scheduled to release in October 2023.

Read Rocketry The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan opens on North vs South debate, asks 'why do we become a country...'