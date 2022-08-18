R Madhavan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure, says 'all the big films that have been released...'

R Madhavan-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Aamir Khan's latest outing Laal Singh Chaddha has sunk at the box office. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, has failed to pull the audience to the cinema halls as it struggled to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark despite an extended weekend. Laal Singh Chaddha is not the first film this year to have had such a fate at the box office. Several other films including Raksha Bandhan which released along with Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, have tanked at the box office this year, adding to the woes of the Hindi film industry's overall business.

On Wednesday, actor R Madhavan, whose last outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was a blockbuster hit film, talked about why Bollywood film are failing at the box office and also the comparative success of films from the south.

At the teaser launch event of his upcoming film Dhokha - Round D Corner, when actor R Madhavan was why big-ticket films were failing at the box office, including Laal Singh Chaddha, he said, "If we knew (why Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work), we would all be making hit films. Nobody starts off thinking that we're making a wrong film. The intent, hard work behind it is just as intense as with every film that an actor works on or doesn't. So, all the big films that have been released... the intent was to make a good film and make it work."

R Madhavan further added, "As far as south films are concerned, Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 are the only south Indian films that have done better than movies of Hindi film actors. It is only six films, we can't call it a pattern. If good films come, they'll work." "Post COVID-19, people's liking and preferences have changed... So if we make the kind of films that people will watch, with the kind of films that are coming today, we'll have to become a little bit more progressive," he added.

So far this year, several Hindi films such as Runway34, Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera have failed at the box office. In fact, according to the trade media, among the films that have had the highest opening weekends this year, two are pan-India productions -- KGF 2 and RRR; one is the sleeper hit, The Kashmir Files; and three are Hollywood releases, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love & Thunder and Jurassic World Dominion. Of the four Bollywood films that made the cut to the above list, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 215 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 153 crore) are the only two to figure among the top 10 grossers of 2022 across languages. Seven of the remaining eight top-grossers (the eighth is The Kashmir Files) are from the South -- KGF 2, RRR, the Kamal Haasan magnum opus Vikram, Kichcha Sudeep's 3D Kannada movie Vikrant Rona, Tamil actioner Beast, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaali Paata and James, featuring the late Kannada mega star, Puneeth Rajkumar.

R Madhavan starrer and Kookie Gulati-directorial Dhokha – Round D Corner will release in theatres on September 23.