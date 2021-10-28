R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker react as Aryan Khan gets bail

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday more than 20 days after his arrest in connection with a drugs case.

Celebrating Aryan getting bail, several celebs including R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, and Swara Bhasker took to their Twitter account and expressed happiness and relief.

R Madhavan wrote, "Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."

On the other hand, Sonu Sood also took to Twitter and said, "When time delivers justice, one doesn't need witnesses," he wrote in Hindi.

Actor Swara Bhasker who has been quite vocal about the issue from the beginning wrote, "FINALLY!"

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik also immediately took to Twitter after Aryan was granted bail and posted Shah Rukh Khan's famous 'Om Shaanti Om' dialogue "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" on Twitter.

As for the bail, a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, in addition to Aryan, also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."