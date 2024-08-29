Twitter
Shocking! Student suicide rate in India exceeds…, know details here

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers explains why he didn't want his Sauron to be scary | Exclusive

Amit Sial's social drama Tikdam to be screened for senior officials and government representatives in Lucknow

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata clarifies remarks made at Trinamool event, says, 'never threatened...'

R Madhavan rejects offer worth crores to endorse pan masala brand; here's why

Bollywood

R Madhavan rejects offer worth crores to endorse pan masala brand; here's why

R Madhavan rejects a huge offer to become brand ambassador of pan masala brand.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

R Madhavan rejects offer worth crores to endorse pan masala brand; here's why
R Madhavan
R Madhavan recently impressed everyone with his chilling performance in Shaitaan. The actor's back-to-back successes have also made him a desirable figure in the world of endorsements. Recently, the actor was offered a huge amount of money to become the brand ambassador for a paan masala brand. However, he rejected the offer.

According to sources, a big paan masala company is looking to cast a domestic face to increase the reach of its brand. When R Madhavan was approached by a pan masala brand with a huge offer, he rejected it keeping in mind his responsibility towards the audience. Earlier, several celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, and Ajay Devgn among others endorsed pan masala brands and were highly criticised by their respective audiences. Recently, Hrithik Roshan was also criciticsed for featuring in a pan masala brand advertisement.

Recently, John Abraham also slammed the actors for endorsing pan masala brands and said, "I have no patience for actors who promote health on one hand and endorse paan masala on the other. I would never want to sell death. If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I'm a role model. But if I'm presenting a fake version of myself in public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they'll spot it."

On the work front, R Madhavan kick-started 2024 with Shaitaan, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in key roles. The film proved to be a major success at the box office. Now, he is gearing up for several upcoming movies, including Dhurandhar alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Shankaran alongside Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in the pipeline. In Tamil, he has Test and Adhirshtasaali to his credit. The actor is currently shooting for a project titled Bridge in London.

