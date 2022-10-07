R Madhavan reacts to troll threatening to unfollow him for sharing photo with Ranveer Singh

R Madhavan/Twitter

R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh attended the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks basketball match at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 on Thursday, October 6. The second match will be played between the same teams on Saturday, October 8.

Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday night, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared a selfie with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor in which both of them smiled widely looking at the camera. "Love you my bro....", Madhavan captioned the photo along with three red hearts and three hugs emojis. Ranveer also reacted to the picture as he replied to the same with four heart-filled face emojis.

Seeing the picture, one Twitter user tried to troll R Madhavan and wrote, "Now I'm unfollow you (Now I'm following you)". The actor gave a hilarious reply to him in the user's incorrect-English style as he commented, "I need bro. I will do it (No need bro. I will do it)". His savage reaction soon viral on the micro-blogging platform.

— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 7, 2022

I need bro. I will do it October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, R Madhavan made his directorial debut this year with the critically acclaimed film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which the actor himself portrayed Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of espionage in 1994 and later declared not guilty by the Supreme Court in 1998.



On the other hand, Ranveer was seen in the comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar which turned out to be a commercial failure at the box office, but the Simmba actor's performance was lauded by the moviegoers. He will be seen next in Cirkus, Rohit Shetty's adaptation of Gulzar's classic Angoor. The film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer suspense thriller Merry Christmas, and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's actioner Ganapath at the box office on December 23.