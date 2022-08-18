Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

R Madhavan reacts to reports of losing house to fund Rocktery The Nambi Effect, says 'oh yaar pls don't...'

"Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything," Rocketry The Nambir Effect actor R Madhavan said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

R Madhavan reacts to reports of losing house to fund Rocktery The Nambi Effect, says 'oh yaar pls don't...'
R Madhavan-Rocketry The Nambi Effect/File photo

Actor R Madhavan's latest outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was a huge success at the box office. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on June 1. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

Ever since its release, the movie has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. It was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. The film was also recently screened in the Parliament of India.

While there were multiple reports talking about the film's budget, one of the several rumours that were doing the rounds on social media was that R Madhavan had lost his house to fund Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

READ: R Madhavan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure, says 'all the big films that have been released...'

One Twitter user shared a post on Twitter that read, "Madhavan lost his house to fund #Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted due to prior commitments. On another note, his son, Vedaant, is winning medals for the nation in swimming. Salute for Maddy!"

R Madhavan, who is an active social media user, was quick to notice the tweet and in reply wrote, "Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."

On the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Dhokha – Round D Corner, directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will release in theatres on September 23. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.