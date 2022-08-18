R Madhavan reacts to reports of losing house to fund Rocktery The Nambi Effect, says 'oh yaar pls don't...'

R Madhavan-Rocketry The Nambi Effect/File photo

Actor R Madhavan's latest outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was a huge success at the box office. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on June 1. The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

Ever since its release, the movie has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. It was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. The film was also recently screened in the Parliament of India.

While there were multiple reports talking about the film's budget, one of the several rumours that were doing the rounds on social media was that R Madhavan had lost his house to fund Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

One Twitter user shared a post on Twitter that read, "Madhavan lost his house to fund #Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted due to prior commitments. On another note, his son, Vedaant, is winning medals for the nation in swimming. Salute for Maddy!"

R Madhavan, who is an active social media user, was quick to notice the tweet and in reply wrote, "Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."

On the work front, R Madhavan will be next seen in Dhokha – Round D Corner, directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will release in theatres on September 23.