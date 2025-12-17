FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

R Madhavan REACTS to 'getting ignored' in Dhurandhar due to Akshaye Khanna wave, netizens say 'It always happens with him'

R Madhavan is happy with the stupendous success of his latest film, Dhurandhar. But he's also bit affected with Akshaye Khanna taking away all the attention, and his recent social media activity confirmed it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

R Madhavan REACTS to 'getting ignored' in Dhurandhar due to Akshaye Khanna wave, netizens say 'It always happens with him'
R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has not only revived Ranveer Singh, but also Bollywood from its lull phase. The film is currently running to packed houses and has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide. However, ever since the movie was released, the centre of attention from the ensemble cast is not Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Dhar, but Akshaye Khanna. His menacing portrayal of the dreaded gangster Rehman Daikait has overshadowed the cast. Khanna's acting chops, ruthlessness, and the seamless dance on FA9LA have made him a pop culture icon on the internet. However, amid the Akshaye Khanna wave, moviegoers have forgotten to acknowledge R Madhavan and his performance of IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (based on Ajit Doyal). The 3 Idiots actor has now reacted to a popular meme that is his subtle reaction to the audience's ignorance towards him. 

Here's how Madhavan expressed his thoughts on getting ignored

Madhavan shared a popular meme from Ford vs Ferrari, with Christian Bale swapped by Madhavan. The meme projected Madhavan standing off to the side as Akshaye Khanna’s character receives applause and attention from the crowd. As Madhavan looks on, a character tips his hat towards him. The text layered on the image reads “True cinephile" and “remarkable transformation on screen", drawing attention to Madhavan’s performance.

Netizens' reactions to Madhavan's subtle hint 

Several internet users noticed Madhavan's reaction to getting ignored by the audience and acknowledged his talent. A netizen wrote, "It always happens with him," which can be referred to as how Madhavan was ignored even in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. Another netizen wrote, "It's not like this...In Part 1, Everyone did a good job. Akshay's Screen Time is more than R Madhavan...so obviously in Part 2 we'll see his performance & Arjun too (so indeed that time people will also celebrate his performance)." As far as the box office is concerned, Dhurandhar has grossed Rs 618 crore worldwide in 12 days.

Also read: Viral video: As Dhurandhar earns Rs 600 crore, Akshaye Khanna quietly celebrates film's success away from Mumbai at his farmhouse, keeps a...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
