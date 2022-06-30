R Madhavan reacts on being trolled for misquoting number of Indians on Twitter, says 'why so much....'

R Madhavan/File photo

R Madhavan's upcoming biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is ready for release this Friday, July 1. The Vikram Vedha star is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film which he has directed and written also. In one of the promotional interviews, Madhavan incorrectly mentioned that the number of Indian Twitter users is 25 lakh instead of 250 lakh.

When one Twitter user trolled him for his misinformation, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star reacted to him by asking the netizen to stop spreading so much venom. The now-deleted tweet read, "Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?”

Quote-tweeting him, the actor wrote, "Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived .so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population - which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport."

Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived .so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population - which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport.. https://t.co/T0ZF75l5ve June 28, 2022

It was just a few days ago when Madhavan was trolled for his remark that Panchang (Hindu calendar) helped ISRO to launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' Orbit. The actor had then reacted to the same and tweeted, "I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in Tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar."



Talking about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, it is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, an ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of espionage in 1994 and later declared not guilty by the Supreme Court in 1998.