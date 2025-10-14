R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'

De De Pyaar De 2 is Ajay Devgn's third release and also his third sequel of the year after Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri also star in the romantic comedy that releases in cinemas on November 14.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 was unveiled on Tuesday, October 14. The 2019 release De De Pyaar De revolved around the unconventional romance between 50-year-old Ashish (Ajay) and 26-year-old Aisha (Rakul) and the chaos that ensued when Ashish introduced her to his family. In the sequel, the story continues as Aisha introduces Ashish to her family, which includes R Madhavan as her father.

At the trailer launch, Madhavan was asked how he felt about playing the father of Devgn's on-screen girlfriend, considering that the two actors are almost the same age. In fact, Devgn is 56 and Madhavan is 55. The Rang De Basanti actor replied, "I have never done a father's role before and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous. I have seen other actors who are so busy when they come to the set but Ajay sir is always present on the set and dedicated. We have always felt connected."

De De Pyaar De 2 is Ajay Devgn's third release and also his third sequel of the year after Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. When he was asked about his opinion on being a part of multiple sequels, Devgn said, "I don't mind sequels as long as there is a good script. I hope the film is liked by the audiences. We all believe we have made a good film."

The upcoming romantic comedy also features father-son duo of Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri as well as Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. Anshul Sharma directs the sequel, while the first part was helmed by Akiv Ali. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the romantic comedy will release in theatres on November 14.

