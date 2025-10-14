FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

'When you wear that jersey': Gautam Gambhir enters West Indies dressing room after Delhi Test

R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'

‘China vs world’: US calls India ‘ally’ against China’s export control on rare earths, gives latter warning, ‘we are...’

Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him

DA Hike News: Big Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 58%; details inside

Ravi Kishan reveals Shah Rukh Khan shot for Army in 103 degree fever: 'When we saw his commitment...'

Delhi: 'Everything happened in...' school van driver in 'shock' after speeding bus crashes into bike, e-rickshaw, school van, 4 injured; watch video

BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

This superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights

Bihar Election 2025: AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats After Being Rejected By INDIA Bloc, Says Owaisi

Bihar Election 2025: AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats After Being Rejected By INDIA Bloc, Says Owaisi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'

De De Pyaar De 2 is Ajay Devgn's third release and also his third sequel of the year after Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri also star in the romantic comedy that releases in cinemas on November 14.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 11:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'
R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2 trailer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 was unveiled on Tuesday, October 14. The 2019 release De De Pyaar De revolved around the unconventional romance between 50-year-old Ashish (Ajay) and 26-year-old Aisha (Rakul) and the chaos that ensued when Ashish introduced her to his family. In the sequel, the story continues as Aisha introduces Ashish to her family, which includes R Madhavan as her father.

At the trailer launch, Madhavan was asked how he felt about playing the father of Devgn's on-screen girlfriend, considering that the two actors are almost the same age. In fact, Devgn is 56 and Madhavan is 55. The Rang De Basanti actor replied, "I have never done a father's role before and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous. I have seen other actors who are so busy when they come to the set but Ajay sir is always present on the set and dedicated. We have always felt connected."

De De Pyaar De 2 is Ajay Devgn's third release and also his third sequel of the year after Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. When he was asked about his opinion on being a part of multiple sequels, Devgn said, "I don't mind sequels as long as there is a good script. I hope the film is liked by the audiences. We all believe we have made a good film."

The upcoming romantic comedy also features father-son duo of Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri as well as Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. Anshul Sharma directs the sequel, while the first part was helmed by Akiv Ali. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the romantic comedy will release in theatres on November 14.

READ | Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...
BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the stat
Taliban claims to kill 12 Pakistani soldiers in 'retaliatory' cross-border clashes
Taliban claims to kill 12 Pakistani soldiers in 'retaliatory' cross-border clash
Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?
Meet actor who was banned by media, went on to build to Rs 1630 cr, he is...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Nita Ambani casually flaunts rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, worth Rs...; price that’s enough to buy 5 luxury Ferraris
Nita Ambani casually flaunts rare Hermès Kellymorphose bag at Diwali party
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE