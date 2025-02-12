R Madhavan opened up about his bank account and made a big revelation, saying, "I really don’t know how much I have, and how much I can afford to scrutinise it."

R Madhavan is currently enjoying being busy with multiple projects. He's laughing his way to the bank, and recently made a big statement about his financial standing. Recently, the RHTDM actor made big revelations about his bank account on Mashable’s Dubai Journey. He said, "I’m really insecure about my bank account. I really don’t know how much I have, and how much I can afford to scrutinise it because I don’t know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of (how much I have).”



Speaking about his simple living, Madhavan said that he has a simple boat, and also a desire to get a captain's license. "I have a simple, small boat, which is enough for the family. But I always wanted to get a captain’s license. I want to make every year significant by learning a new skill. During COVID, the new skill I learned was getting my captain’s license and learning to navigate a boat. It’s not that difficult. You sit and study for 10-15 days, you give exams and practicals, and they give you a license."

2025 has been quite fruitful for Madhavan. He recently had an OTT release Hisaab Barabar. His iconic cult film RHTDM was re-released in cinemas. He will also be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Test, a Tamil cricket drama with Siddharth. Both titles will be released on Netflix this year.

R Madhavan justifying his RHTDM character

In another conversation with Mashable India, Madhavan stepped forward and addressed the criticism over his RHTDM character and the stalking scene. While defending his character, Madhavan told Mashable India that judging his character with a 'Western yardstick' is unfair. "Main inn sab baaton se bilkul sehmati nahi rakhta. Ye green flag, blue flag ye sab cheezein nikkamme logon ka nikkamma kaam hai. Mera maanna hai ki ek gentleman hona zaroori hai. Bachpan se hume sikhaya gaya hai ki ladies se kaise baat ki jaaye, kaise unhe approach kiya jaaye, aur ye hamesha hamari sanskriti ka ek hissa raha hai. Badmaash toh hote hi hain. Par aap hume Western yardstick se judge nahi kar sakte."