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R Madhavan has '0% spine, 100% bootlicking', netizens slams for saying PM Narendra Modi 'sirf desh ke baare mein sochte hai': Viral video

After Suniel Shetty gets brutally trolled for over-praising PM Narendra Modi, netizens found an old interview of R Madhavan where he asserted that Modi thinks about India all the time.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 01:23 PM IST | Edited by : DNA Web Team

R Madhavan has '0% spine, 100% bootlicking', netizens slams for saying PM Narendra Modi 'sirf desh ke baare mein sochte hai': Viral video
PM Narendra Modi, R Madhavan (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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Praising and supporting the country's leader is fine, but going overboard in praise, comparing them to a godly personality, turns the appreciation into spineless bootlicking. Recently, Suniel Shetty got slammed for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sai Baba, and claiming that his granddaughter feeds laddoo to his photo. Now, R Madhavan is the new target of trolls. Recently, Madhavan was honoured with Padma Shri, and now netizens have dug up his old interview, in which the Tanu Weds Manu actor goes gaga over PM Modi.  

What did R Madhavan say about Narendra Modi? 

An old video of the Dhurandhar actor has resurfaced on the internet. The RHTDM actor praised Modi for his vision and dedication towards the country and said, "Jo aadmi sirf 3 gante sota ho. Jiski maa ek chote se gaon mein rehti hai. Jiske parivar ki koi bhi log government mein nahi hai. Woh sirf desh ke baare mein soch raha hai (A man who sleeps only three hours, whose mother lives in a small village, and whose family has no one in the government—he is thinking solely about the country)." 

Watch the viral video

He further added, "Har waqt unke dimag mein dekh ki bhalai ho. Aur log unke policy ki ninda kar sakte hai. Log usse criticise kar sakte hai. Aur woh kehte bhi hai ki agar humare policies aapko theek nahi lagte toh aaiye aur hume bataiye ki hum usko behtar kaise kar sakte hai. Yeh khud parliament mein keh chuke hai (He constantly has the welfare of the country in mind. People may criticize his policies; they are free to do so. In fact, he himself has said that if you do not find our policies satisfactory, come and tell us how we can improve them. He has stated this in Parliament)."  Madhavan stated that such qualities are the impression of a true leader. "Main humesha apne pradhan mantri ke saath rahunga, unko support karunga (I'll always be with my PM and will support him), he concluded. 

Netizens slam Madhavan

The majority of netizens are slamming him for 'bootlicking' the BJP and also linking his Padma Shri win, as a reward for his support of the party. A netizen asked, "Sir, why did you leave India then? Weren't you happy, or your kid wasn't able to find a career path in India?" Another netizen wrote, "Ha ha....seeing this idiot's performance shetty saab has started copying the same ...just imagine someone praising Modi." One of the netizens wrote, "As funny as it is -- this is all so infuriating!! These MoFos made a fortune acting/ fooling the public and are still doing the same for medals and honors."

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