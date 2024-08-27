R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, the cult classic starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan, is re-releasing in theatres after 23 years

Popular 2001 romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, is set to hit the big screens once again on August 30. Film theatre chain PVR Inox made the announcement on Tuesday along with the release date.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film released in October 2001 and was a remake of Madhavan’s Tamil hit Minnale. Also featuring Maya Alagh and Kabir Sadanand in pivotal roles, it followed the story of Maddy (Madhavan), who impersonates Rajeev (Khan), a person set to marry his love interest Reena (Mirza). But things change when he learns the truth.

The film turned into a cult hit soon after its release and remains to be one of the top fan-favorite movies. It is also remembered for its melodious songs such as ‘Bolo Bolo’, ‘Kaise Mein Kahun Tujhse’ and ‘Zara Zara’. The film was produced by Pooja Entertainment.

On the film's re-release, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani said the film holds a "special place" in his heart as it was his first project as an assistant director. "This film holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first project as an Assistant Director. I was quite young at the time, and being part of the AD team gave me the incredible opportunity to work closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia on set," the actor-producer said in a release.

The film is releasing in select theatres of PVR Inox across India and details will be soon available on the chain’s website as well as major ticketing websites. The film will be in theatres for a week till September 5. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was only a moderate box office success upon its release, grossing Rs 10 crore on a Rs 6-crore budget but gained cult status over the years, largely due to its music. The Tamil original Minnale had also starred Madhavan alongside Reema Sen and Abbas.

With inputs from PTI

