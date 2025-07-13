R Madhavan comments on Hindi-Marathi language row: 'I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi, I never had...'

R Madhavan is the latest celebrity who has commented to the ongoing Hind-Marathi language debate, and stated that he has never faced any problem related to language.

Amid the Hindi-Marathi conflict, R Madhavan shared his thoughts on the language row. While speaking to IANS, Madhavan asserted that he has never faced any issues related to language in India. Recalling from his experiences across different states and cultures, Madhavan emphasised that language has never been a barrier in his life. While promoting his new movie, Aap Jaisa Koi, when Madhavan was asked about the ongoing unrest situation in Maharashtra over regional divide debates, Madhavan stated that he has never personally experienced any difficulty due to language.

'I never had a problem due to language': R Madhavan

Hailing from Jamshedpur, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor said, “No, I have never experienced it. I speak Tamil. I speak Hindi. And I have studied in Kolhapur also. I have learnt Marathi also. So, I have never had any problem because of language. Neither because of knowing it nor because of not knowing it.”

About the backdrop of the Hindi-Marathi conflict

The controversy over language first surfaced in April when the Maharashtra government directed state-run primary schools to introduce Hindi as a third language, in addition to Marathi and English. The move was reportedly in line with the national three-language policy, which aims to ensure students learn three languages during their education. Tensions escalated further when videos of MNS workers allegedly targeting non-Marathi speakers began circulating widely on social media.

Other celebrities' reaction to the language row

Recently, at the trailer launch of Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn was asked to share his views on the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate. The actor slipped into his Singham avatar with the popular line, “Aata Majhi Satakli.” Several celebrities stepped forward to express their support for linguistic diversity amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate. Singer Udit Narayan stressed the significance of respecting regional languages and cultures, stating that while he works in Maharashtra and values the local language, all Indian languages deserve equal recognition.

