Ahead of Maa's release, R Madhavan collaborates with Kajol, discussing their upcoming film, and the movie that started their horror universe- Shaitaan.

Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's Shaitaan was among the biggest surprise hits of 2024. The success of Shaitaan inspired producer Devgn to expand the horror universe, leading to Maa. Ahead of Kajol-starrer, Madhavan collaborated with her, recalling his memories during Shaitaan, and even discussing their upcoming film, Maa.

In a new video, Shaitaan meets Maa, Madhavan and Kajol were seen sitting in a cafe, sharing their experiences of working in the horror genre and how easy or difficult it was for them to give the perfect shot. The Gupt actress asked Madhavan to share a memory where he actually got scared. The 3 Idiots actor candidly spoke about how he was spooked out during shooting certain scenes in Shaitaan.

While shooting a particular scene, Maddy reveals, ”The scene where I make the daughter dance the entire night, and she can't hold her bladder any more and she pees. So, as a villain, if I see it, the entire messaging changes, so I had to think about what I can do differently and change the feeling into disgust. So I covered my face with a sheet so I didn't have to see it. So there were certain scenes that made me uncomfortable, but I did find my way out of it.”

Kajol also shared that what hit her the most was that she wanted to do the movie because of Maa Kali. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is a devotee of Maa Kali; she always 'felt' like Kali's hand is on her head. "She is always behind me, and that was one of the reasons why I adored the script, and of course, the script was excellent. When we first heard the script, we were sure it was going to be a fantastic film,” Kajol added. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa will be releasing in the cinemas on June 27.