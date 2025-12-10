FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

R Madhavan breaks silence on limited screen space in Dhurandhar, DROPS major spoiler of Part 2: 'He trains Ranveer Singh in...'

Amid the successful run of Dhurandhar, R Madhavan spoke about his limited screenspace in Part One, and also dropped major hints on what to expect from his character in Part Two.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 02:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

R Madhavan breaks silence on limited screen space in Dhurandhar, DROPS major spoiler of Part 2: 'He trains Ranveer Singh in...'
Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhuradhar continues its rampage at the box office. In just 4 days, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India, and its refuses to slow down. Amid the glorious run, R Madhavan opened up about the reception he received for his role, and even dropped major hints about Part 2. For the unversed, Madhacan played the role of Ajay Sayal (based on Ajit Dovyal). In Part One, his character had a limited role, as the story is mainly focused on Hamza (Ranveer) trying to break the Lyari Gang and its connection with ISI. 

R Madhavan on his limited screen time

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan admitted that he had a limited screentime, “My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part, which will release in March, there is a lot of my character as he trains Ranveer’s character in the skills of espionage warfare.”

R Madhavan drops a major hint about Dhurandhar 2 

He further assured that his role in Part 2 will be more meaty and also gave away a spoiler of the film.    Pra/iing the director, Madhavan said, “Aditya Dhar is a monk. Through all the chaos of making a film so dense and intense, he would sit there for the anxieties to settle down. What a fine human being! After working with Aditya in Dhurandhar, I want to work with him again and again.”

Also read: Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...

R Madhavan on working with playing varied characters  

Further recalling the year, and the vaaried characters, Maddy shared, “I started the year with Hisaab Barabar. I am ending the year with Dhurandhar, which is one of the most important films of my career. I’ve had the privilege of working with the best directors in the most creative and productive phase of their careers: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aanand L Rai, and now Aditya Dhar. I couldn’t have asked for more.” Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026

