R Madhavan opened up about how his interaction with a female fan on social media was unnecessarily scrutinised.

R Madhavan opened up about allegations of 'chatting with young girls' on social media at a recent event. While attending the launch of Parent Geenee Inc in Chennai, Madhavan shared his thoughts on facing the issue of unwarranted scrutiny. For this India's location-based parental control app, the RHTDM actor has joined as an investor and strategic partner.

Explaining how the app works, and how he faced an allegation of flirting with young girls, Madhavan said that the app is going to allow the parents to know when the child is using their social media. Sharing an example, he shared, "I'm an actor. I have all these people messaging me on Instagram and social media. I'll tell you a simple example. A young girl messages me, ‘I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought, you're a fabulous actor, well done. You know you motivate me’... And at the end of it, she put lots of hearts and kisses and love symbols."

Madhavan continued that when there is a fan who's talking to him, he's compelled to answer. "I always say thank you so very much, and that it is very kind of you, God bless you. This is my reply to her. What she does is she takes a screenshot of my reply to her and makes it as a post on Instagram. Now what do people see? Hearts, kisses and love things. And Maddy has replied to that. My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to her message. But because it's a small thing, you only see that symbol and saying ‘ohh Maddy is talking to young girls’," he said.

Madhavan asserted that if this is the fear that he has to pussyfoot every time he messages on social media, a person with no experience will face such a huge problem. On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in Hisaab Barabar.

