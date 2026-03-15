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R Madhavan alerts netizens about fake account impersonating him on Instagram: 'This is totally fraud'

R Madhavan will next feature in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in the leading roles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 06:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

R Madhavan alerts netizens about fake account impersonating him on Instagram: 'This is totally fraud'
R Madhavan/Instagram
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R Madhavan warned fans of a fake social media account claiming to represent him and said the appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared a screenshot of the fraud handle on his Instagram handle on Saturday. Madhavan noted there are no other accounts on social media that represent him or speak on his behalf. He mentioned the username of the fake account in his caption. 

"FRAUD ALLERT … THIS PERSON IS NOT CONNECTED TO ME OR MY TEAM IN ANY WAY. THEY CLAIM TO PRESENT ME AND SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON THE I SOCIAL MEDIA ON MY BEHALF. THIS IS TOTALLY A FRAUD ACCOUNT KINDLY BE AWARE," he wrote. "NO other account either represents me nor speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any social media. PLS NOTE AND BE AWARE.. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Madhavan will next feature in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-awaited film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and features the actor reprising his role of the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ajay Sanyal. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, Dhurandhar and its sequel are headlined by Ranveer Singh, who plays an Indian spy in Pakistan - Hamza Ali Mazari or Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in the leading roles, Dhurandhar 2 has already set the box office on fire with record-breaking pre-sales for the paid previews on March 18 and opening day on March 19. The first part, released in December 2025, grossed Rs 875 crore net in India and Rs 1300 crore gross globally, becoming the second highest-earning Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 30 crore in paid previews, set for historic Rs 100 crore opening

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