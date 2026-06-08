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Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan calls himself 'darpok madrasi', admits getting 'attracted' to attractive girls: 'I balance off going back cuddling my wife'

As R Madhavan and his wife Sarita celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, the Dhurandhar actor spoke about how he kept his marriage intact, despite getting 'attracted' to girls around him.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar actor R Madhavan calls himself 'darpok madrasi', admits getting 'attracted' to attractive girls: 'I balance off going back cuddling my wife'
R Madhavan with wife Sarita and son Vedaant (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor R Madhavan, who was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has recently celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarita. In an interview with ETimes, Madhavan revealed that despite getting attracted to glamorous girls, he never cheated on his wife and always gave loyalty a priority in their relationship. For the unversed, R Madhavan got married to Sarita on June 6, 1999, and the couple has a son, Vedaant Madhavan. Although Madhavan always had a strong female fan following, the actor never took advantage and even mentioned his marriage in his early years of stardom, despite being advised not to be vocal about it. 

R Madhvan calls himself 'darpok madrasi'

Speaking about loyalty in their marriage, Madhavan reveals that it's a family trait. Jokingly calling himself a darpok madrasi, Madhavan said, "I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family, till the end of their lives, remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of his, along with all the Gods with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal."

R Madhavan's confession about getting attracted to attractive girls

The RHTDM actor further admitted that he finds himself 'attracted' to extremely attractive women, but chose to go back home and stay true to his wife. He added, "While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there." The Guru actor also added that Sarita always has access to his phone and accounts, and she handles his finances. 

R Madhavan strictly follows Mani Ratnam's advice 

Director Mani Ratnam is Madhavan's mentor. He launched Madhavan in Tamil romantic drama Alai Payuthey (2000), and later worked with him in Kannathil Muthamittal, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Guru. Mani had once given a crucial piece of relationship advice to Madhavan, and he continues to follow that. The actor revealed, "Mani Ratnam gave me advice on how not to have to test relationships. He said, 'When there is something going well with a relationship, don’t keep testing it to see how much she loves you. Just let it be. Sometimes testing is the thing that spoils everything'."

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