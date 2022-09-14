R Balki reacts to 'Bollywood is over' perception amid Brahmastra's success, says 'people are storming the theatres...'

Brahmastra-R balki/File photos

Noted filmmaker R Balki was recently asked about the dismal performance of Bollywood films at the box office this year when he spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has succeeded in drawing the audience to the theatres.

Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra Part One Shiva had a fantabulous opening at the box office. The film was one of the leading movies at the global box office in its opening weekend, grossing $28.2 million, or a whopping Rs 224 crore, as per a report in Variety. In India too, the film has crossed Rs 150 crore in five days.

When filmmaker R Balki, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, was asked if the theory 'Bollywood is over' was true, he responded by saying that soon people will say 'the rise and rise of Bollywood' once films get back their sheen and mint numbers at the box office.

To indianexpress.com, R Balki said, "It (the idea that Bollywood is over) is rubbish! It is a lovely theory to have, few flops flopped, and people love to write, fill columns and feed. It is entertainment and failures are also entertainment. When success happens, they will have entertainment again and say, 'The rise and rise of Bollywood', which will happen very soon."

READ: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji confirms spin-off for Shah Rukh Khan's Vanarastra, says 'we are planning our next moves'

R Balki added that films failing at the box office is just a phase and that it won't last long. "...As you are already seeing, people are storming the theatres (for Brahmastra). So, it will change. This is just another show," R Balki said.

Meanwhile, talking about R Balki's next Chup, it will be the filmmaker's debut in the psychological thriller genre. The film takes the legendary director Guru Dutt's last film "Kagaaz ke phool" as a reference and takes a sensitive stance to depict the pain of an artist who suffers from wrong criticism.

Produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the film is written by R Balki himself based on the story he started working on a few years ago. The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Director is Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanvilkar and Aman Pant. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film. The music is on Saregamapa. The film is set to release on September 23.