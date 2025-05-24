Celebrating Operation Sindoor, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir said, "Ceasefire does not mean that the Operation Sindoor has stopped. If Pakistan does not give up its cowardice, then Operation Sindoor may end only after the destruction of Pakistan."

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, who was brutally trolled for writing derogatory, cringeworthy dialogues in Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama Adipurush in 2023, has shared his views on Operation Sindoor and its significance. Speaking to the media, he said, "Questions were raised on Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, so today if questions are being raised on Operation Sindoor, I am not surprised. For the first time, I have seen the entire nation come under the national flag. The armed forces gave a befitting reply to the terrorist attack. When will we celebrate it, or will we keep on raising questions? We should celebrate the valour of the armed forces. Ceasefire does not mean that the Operation Sindoor has stopped. If Pakistan does not give up its cowardice, then Operation Sindoor may end only after the destruction of Pakistan."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (With inputs from ANI)

