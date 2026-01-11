FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Released on November 7, 2025, and premiered on Netflix on January 2, 2026, Haq is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning Muslim women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Queen' Yami Gautam reacts to Alia Bhatt lauding her phenomenal performance in Haq: 'Takes a gem of a person to...'
Yami Gautam in Haq and Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt took a moment to celebrate fellow artist Yami Gautam following the streaming release of her recent courtroom drama Haq. She not only called up Yami to share her thoughts but also gave her a major shoutout on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress penned a heartfelt note, calling herself a "Yami fan" and the Vicky Donot actress "queen."

"Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold for Haq! One of my top female performances of all time.. As I mentioned over the phone too..am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," Alia wrote on Instagram. In response to her post, Yami couldn't help but cherish their heartfelt conversation. She reshared Alia's post and wrote, "It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one each other... celebrating this empowerment today & everyday!!!"

Released on November 7, 2025, and premiered on Netflix on January 2, 2026, Haq is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning Muslim women's rights and maintenance laws in India. While Yami played Shazia Bano based on Shah Bano Begum, Emraan Hashmi played Mohammad Abbas Khan in the courtroom drama.

The film also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. Haq is directed by Suparn Verma and backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja under their banners Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios respectively.

