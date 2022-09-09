Queen Elizabeth II dies: Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor mourn Britain's her majesty's demise

Queen Elizabeth II dies

Bollywood celebs mourned the loss of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

Sushmita Sen, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Shorey, and others posted tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on their social media accounts.

Sushmita Sen took to her Twitter account and shared a note along with a picture of the Queen.

She wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture of Queen Elizabeth II and placed a red her emoji on it.

Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture in black-white. She wrote on the Instagram story, "Rest in Grace."

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a message of sorrow in response to Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

He wrote, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

Shilpa Shetty expressed her sympathies as well. She shared an old photo of herself and Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

She also wrote, "What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II."

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “I join the world in mourning the passing away of #QueenElizabethII. The end of an age. #RIP #respect.”

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King."The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

(Inputs from ANI)