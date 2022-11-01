Qala: Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut gets release date, details here

Credit: Babil/Instagram

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is all set to showcase his acting skills with Qala, which is all set to release on Netflix on December 1, 2022.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

Witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons. The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh are also a part of Qala.

Sharing more details about the project, the director said, "Qala is a story about mothers and daughters. And how a troubled upbringing can damage someone and have far-reaching consequences. Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide."

The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz. Earlier, in a letter to Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, Amitabh Bachchan described the late actor as a "great soul." Irrfan Khan, who co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2015 film Piku, in which Deepika Padukone also appeared, died on April 29, 2020. Amitabh stated in his note, which Babil posted on his Instagram account on Friday, that friendship transcends death.The note was written on a letterhead that featured Amitabh Bachchan's home address, Prateeksha, and was dated March 17, 2022. Except for the actor's signature and a greeting at the top that said, ‘My dear Babil,’ the entire content was printed.

The letter read, "Thankyou for your warm and personal note to me. Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but 'Friendship' transcends death. Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death."

It added, “ Your father Irrfan was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. It was an emotional outlet and healing for me to have had the opportunity to express, albeit briefly, my thoughts and feelings for him trhough the foreward in Anup Singh’s pun;ication. He is missed dearly.”

Also read: Babil Khan shares joyful pictures of late father Irrfan Khan

For the unversed, in 2018, Irrfan was told he had neuroendocrine cancer. He was treated for it in London, but on April 29, 2020, he died. He was most recently seen in the film 'Angrezi Medium', which was released just weeks before his death in 2020. Meanwhile, Babil is gearing up for his acting debut in 'Qala', which also features Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Neer Raao. Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma's production company Clean Slate Films will produce the Anvita DuDutt-directed film.

(With inputs from ANI)