Pyre: Internationally acclaimed Himalayan love story postponed, director Vinod Kapri is 'delighted as film will reach...'

Pyre was originally scheduled for October 23, but now Vinod Kapri's film will be released in cinemas on October 30.

The internationally acclaimed Himalayan love story Pyre (Chita) has been postponed by a week. After impressing the globe with its heartfelt drama and emotions, Vinod Kapri's film has now been pushed back by a week. The makers of National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s Pyre have digitally released the trailer of the acclaimed Himalayan drama, offering a glimpse into the intimate story of an ageing couple navigating love, companionship and loneliness in a remote village in Uttarakhand. The film is slated for a theatrical release across India on October 30, 2026, in Hindi and Malayalam.

What is Pyre?

Set in the Kumaon Himalayas, Pyre follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an elderly couple whose lives revolve around their home, shared memories, and each other as they wait for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities. Against the sweeping landscape of the mountains, the film explores the emotional consequences of migration and the changing dynamics of families separated by distance. The film features Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, both Uttarakhand residents who had never faced a camera before the project. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character named after him, while Heera Devi portrays Tulsi. Their casting lends the story an intimate, lived-in quality.

Vinod Kapri on Pyre getting postponed

Speaking about his love of labour getting big-screen showcase, Vinod said, "I’m delighted that Pyre will finally reach audiences across India in cinemas, where its emotions and the beauty of the Himalayas can be experienced on the big screen. The film has received so much warmth and appreciation on its international journey, and now I’m looking forward to sharing this deeply personal story with audiences back home and hoping it touches their hearts just as much."

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Produced by Vinod Kapri, Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under the banners of Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios, Pyre brings together the grandeur of the Himalayas and a deeply personal portrait of love, ageing and family separation. Following its acclaimed international journey, the film is now preparing to meet audiences in Indian cinemas.