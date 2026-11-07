Pyre director Vinod Kapri slams Ramayana producers, alleges Ranbir-Yash film for '75% cut down of shows': 'Aap kis maryada ki baat karte hai'

Amid the phenomenon of Ramayana, director of Pyre, Vinod Kapri, has openly slammed the producers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer for arm-twisting and influencing the distribtors to pull down his film.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri dropped a video on his social media, alleging that his film Pyre has been pulled down from cinemas due to 'arm-twisting' done by Ramayana's makers. Pyre, the small-budget but impactful drama, opened with no buzz. It opened at Rs 8 lakh. But soon, due to the glowing word of mouth, the film jumped to 400 screens. However, due to the craze for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana, Pyre got rejected. As a result, the film has been pulled from several screens. The drastic fall in showcasing forced Vinod to drop a video, claiming that he and his vision are hampered due to Ramayana.

Vinod Kapri says, 'This is just not done,' to Ramayana producers

On his social media, Vinod dropped a video, expressing his frustration with unfair means. Without naming Ramayana or producer Namit Malhotra, he said, "Pyre, jab humari film release hui, toh humne bahut limited hi release rakhi thi, kareeb 80 screens. But 3-4 din mein aapke pyaar ki wajah se 400 screens se chalne lage. Lekin pichle 2 din se hum dekh rahe hain ki 75% shows cut down ho gaye hain. Abhi 100 shows bhi India mein nahi chal rahe."

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'

Vinod Kapri claims Ramayana producers instructed distributors to...

Vinod added that when he tried to understand the drastic reduction, he learnt that Ramayana producers instructed them to allot maximum shows and screens to their film. He said, "Jab maine distributors aur theatre owners se baat ki, toh hume bataya hai ki unhe kaha gaya hai ki koi aur film nahi chalegi, sirf ek hi chalegi. Mujhe samajh nahi aata, aapko apni film chalani hai, jo ki chalani bhi chaiye. Lekin kisi dusri film ko bandh karke apni film chalane se kya haasil hoga?" Kya yeh asatya pe satya ki jeet hai? Kya yeh burai pe achai ki jeet hai? Kya yeh maryada hai? Jiski hum baat karte hain, ya kahani kehte hai?

Watch the viral video

THIS IS NOT FAIR. NOT TO #PYRE. NOT TO ITS AUDIENCE. https://t.co/FYadN0dQXT — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 7, 2026

Vinod Kapri slams Ramayana makers

Vinod slammed Ramayana producers and added, "Aap kis satya, maryada, achai ki baat karte hain? Jab theatres ko instruct ho ki humari film ke alawa koi nahi chalegi, chahe hall khali jaaye." Kapri requested distributors and exhibitors to kindly do justice to Pyre. "Aapne paise laga ke banai hai, toh humne bhi aatma laga ke banai hai. Humein fair chance milna chaiye."