'Pyaar mein saudebazi...': Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with Sshura? Here's what we know

Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife, actress Malaika Arora's recent Instagram story has raised eyebrows, as it looked like a cryptic take after her ex-husband welcomed a baby girl with his second wife. On October 5, there were reports that Arbaaz and Sshura Khan welcomed their first child, a baby girl. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

Hours after Arbaaz and Sshura's news, Malaika Arora dropped the promo of her upcoming reality show, India's Got Talent, on her Instagram story. Amidst the joy, Malaika Arora has drawn attention for sharing a cryptic post on Instagram, seemingly expressing her emotions through subtle gestures. In the video, Navjot Singh Sidhu remarks, “Sache pyaar mein saudebaazi nahi hoti,” Malaika Arora responds instantly, “Paaji, I want to write... what doesn’t happen in true love?” Navjot Singh Sidhu reinforces his point, repeating, "Sache pyaar mein saudebaazi nahi hoti.”

