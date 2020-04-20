'Pyaar Karona': Salman Khan combines rapping with patriotism

Salman Khan's latest song on coronavirus, titled 'Pyaar Karona', has some clear messages for Indians. The actor has experimented with his rapping skills in the song, but there is also a lot of patriotism involved in 'Pyar Karona'. Salman crooned to 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' after each verse he narrates.

While Salman begins 'Pyaar Karona' with messages on how to survive coronavirus and help Indians survive the pandemic. However, what cataches the most attention is when the superstar once again addresses the stone pelting issue and states, "Jo Keh Rahe Sun Lo, Doctors Police Ko Salute Karo Na (listen to your Government, doctors and police, and salute them for their work)."

Salman experiments with his rapping skills as he is heard saying, "Na Accha Na Bura Nahi Sahi Na Galat, Ameer Gareeb Isko Padta Na Farak. Seedhe Se Ravaana Kar Isko, Jaldi Se Jaldi Kar Isko Dafan. Karna Chahta Hai Tu Thodi Bhi Madat Toh Darr Ke Tu Baith, Ghar Pe Tu Baith."

The actors ends the song asking people to be selfish and in his trademark style, says, "Hello Namaste Kem Cho Salaam, Baat Suno Poore Desh Ki Aavhaam. Isko Seriously Tum Lo Na, Saath Milke, Fight Karo Na." Salman then folds his hands as he bids everyone goodbye.

Here, take a look at the song:

Salman had previously released the first glimpse of the song on his Instagram account, where he was heard singing the hookline, "Pyaar Karona, Aetbaar Karo Na, Khayal Rakho Na, Madad Karona." The actor roped in one of his favourite composers Sajid-Wajid for the song and co-wrote the song with Hussain Dalal. He has crooned the song, which was confirmed by his manager Jordy Patel to India TV. "Yes he’s recorded a fab song which is going to release across all music portals on Monday. It’s a song keeping the current situation in mind with a very strong message. the song is sung and written by him. It’s a must hear for all," he had said.