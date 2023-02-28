Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh reunite at Abhishek-Shivaleeka's reception

Credit: Shivaleeka Oberoi/Instagram

Newlywed couple Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi recently hosted a grand reception party in the city which marked the presence of several Bollywood celebs. Taking to Instagram, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi shared a string of pictures from the reception which she captioned, "Happily ever after party!."

In one of the pictures, Shivaleeka and Abhishek could be seen posing with the star cast of the comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma which is currently getting viral on social media.

While Sunny Singh wasn't a part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he was seen as Siddharth in the sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was released in the year 2015. Shivaleeka looked gorgeous in a blue ensemble, while Abhishek donned black suit.

The couple tied the knot on February 9, 2023 in Goa after dating for few years. They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film Drishyam 2 which did a business of approximately Rs 230+ crores at the box office. Shivaleeka Oberoi was last seen in Khuda Haafiz 2 opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Meanwhile, Kartik was recently seen in the family entertainer film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in director Kabir Khan`'s next untitled film.