Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh reunite at Abhishek-Shivaleeka's reception

Shivaleeka and Abhishek could be seen posing with the star cast of the comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma which is currently getting viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh reunite at Abhishek-Shivaleeka's reception
Credit: Shivaleeka Oberoi/Instagram

Newlywed couple Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi recently hosted a grand reception party in the city which marked the presence of several Bollywood celebs. Taking to Instagram, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi shared a string of pictures from the reception which she captioned, "Happily ever after party!."

In one of the pictures, Shivaleeka and Abhishek could be seen posing with the star cast of the comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma which is currently getting viral on social media.

While Sunny Singh wasn't a part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he was seen as Siddharth in the sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was released in the year 2015. Shivaleeka looked gorgeous in a blue ensemble, while Abhishek donned black suit.

The couple tied the knot on February 9, 2023 in Goa after dating for few years. They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film Drishyam 2 which did a business of approximately Rs 230+ crores at the box office. Shivaleeka Oberoi was last seen in Khuda Haafiz 2 opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Meanwhile, Kartik was recently seen in the family entertainer film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in director Kabir Khan`'s next untitled film. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp rolling out new ‘Call Link’ feature for Windows users with latest beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.