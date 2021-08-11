'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star Sonnalli Seygall drops sizzling hot bikini workout video - watch

'Pyaar Ka Puchnama 2' fame Sonali Sehgal (Sonnalli Seygall) is an avid social media user. The diva who has a decent fan following on social media, often shares her hot and bold photos and videos on Instagram and also post workout videos, dishing out fitness tips and busting myths.

On Tuesday, Sonnalli hopped onto her Instagram handle to share with her fans a core workout video clip that has been taking the internet by storm.

In the video, Sonnalli is seen clad in a sexy black bikini, performing crunches on the side of a swimming pool with her back facing the camera. Lush green trees and a clear blue sky make for the clip's stunning backdrop.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonnalli captioned it, "Want a strong core? Try this! Warning - It’s not easy. #fitnessreels #stayfit #fitgirls #strongcore #core #yogawithsonnalli."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Sonnalli dropped the video, fans took to the comments section of the post to shower her with words like 'hot', 'awesome', 'great' and 'bold'. Some social media users also lauded her for her dedication towards fitness.

On the work front, Sonnaali Seygall made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama'. She then acted in films like 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Wedding Pulao' and 'Hijack'. She was also seen in the film 'Jai Mummy Di'.