'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star Sonnalli Seygall’s bikini photos set internet on fire

Famed for 'Pyaar Ka Puchnama 2' Sonali Sehgal (Sonnalli Seygall) is a frequent user of social media. The diva, who has a sizable social media following, frequently posts her sexy and bold photographs and videos on Instagram, as well as training videos in which she gives fitness advice and debunks myths.

The actress recently took to Instagram and shared sizzling hot shots of herself in a bikini.

She captioned the photo as ‘ water and nature baby’ in Hindi.

Take a look-

In a interview with Filmfare, the actress talked about her journey in showbiz, she said, , “I always wanted to be a part of Miss India. I wasn’t inclined towards acting but I was sure I wanted to be a model. Acting did not fascinate me.” She got noticed by filmmakers after taking part in the contest and signed her first film in 2010. “My friends always said I’d go to Bollywood. Maybe I too felt it deep down but never took it seriously. I only gave it a thought when I started getting offers,”

On the work front, Sonnaali Seygall made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama'. She then acted in films like 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Wedding Pulao' and 'Hijack'. She was also seen in the film 'Jai Mummy Di’.