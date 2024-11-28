Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise welcomed her first child, a baby girl with her husband Ashesh Sajnani.

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her performance in Luv Ranjan's hit dramedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise has welcomed her first child, a baby girl with her husband Ashesh Sajnani. As per the representative of the actress, she delivered the baby in the evening of November 27 in a Mumbai hospital and confirmed that both the baby and mother are doing in the best of their health.

Ecstatic about the arrival of the newest member of their family, a spokesperson for the proud parents says, “Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way. “

On November 27, Sonnalli dropped a carousel post on her Instagram. In the photos, Sonnalli was seen wearing a shiny black bodycon to perfection. Flaunting the baby bump, she wrote in the caption, "Styled for two."

For the unversed, Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. With the arrival of their newborn, the new parents enter this new phase of their lives- parenthood. Sonnalli made her Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). The movie also marked the debut of five other newcomers, including Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Divyenndu. She was also played a key role in the sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. On the work front, Sonnalli was last seen in Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai. The movie was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on JioCinema.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.