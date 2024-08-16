Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump: ‘From beer bottles to baby bottles…’

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall announced pregnancy in a sweet post on Instagram.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani last year and now the actress has announced her pregnancy in a heartwarming post. Fans shower love on the actress.

On Friday, Sonnalli Seygall took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos announcing her pregnancy. In one of the photos, the actress was seen eating chips while flaunting her baby bump, and her husband was seen drinking a beer while holding a baby bottle in his hand. In another photo, the actress was seen reading a book while her dog was seen reading a book about ‘how to be a big brother’.

Along with the adorable pics, the actress penned a sweet caption that read, “From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. I was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. Baby coming."

Fans showered love on the actress and congratulated her for the good news. One of the comments read, "Omg, this is amazing, big hug and congratulations." Another user wrote, "Many congratulations and blessings to both of you." Another comment read, "so cute! congratulations." Another wrote, "love the caption. many congratulations to the beautiful couple."

On the work front, Sonnalli Seygall has worked in several films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. She has also made notable appearances in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika. Apart from this, the actress has also been featured in several music videos such as Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi, and Ishq Da Rog among others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.