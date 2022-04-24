Pushpa The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed by fans in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. But even before her debut, she has earned many fans in North India, and that fact got cemented today. Rashmika arrived in Mumbai with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday, and she was spotted in Khar.

Rashmika and Ranbir returned from their upcoming film's shoot in Manali, and the actress got mobbed by her fans in Mumbai. Several people were taking selfies with Mandanna, and the actress patiently poses with everyone with a smile.

After last year's Pushpa, Rashmika is called a 'national crush' and it seems like she totally owns the title. Rashmika and Ranbir have started working on their film Animal in Manali, and the team had shared the moment from the sets on social media. The makers of this highly anticipated film, titled Animal announced the formal launch of the movie on Friday, April 22 with the shoot beginning in the Himalayas in Manali.

As the title of the movie depicts the protagonist's tough personality, Sandeep Reddy prepared a first-of-its-kind and potential subject, well aware of the high expectations. He will be presenting Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new role. In fact, Ranbir had a makeover for the film.

The unusual pairing of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already generated a lot of interest in the project, which features some notable actors such as Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to star as the leading lady in the project but she stepped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Animal is a pan-India project that will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi on the Independence Day weekend on August 11, 2023. Top technicians will handle various aspects of the film, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep's elder brother Pranav Reddy Vanga on behalf of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.