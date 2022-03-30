Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna to replace Parineeti Chopra in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is one of the most awaited films. Directed by the 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was initially supposed to star Parineeti Chopra alongside the 'Brahmastra' actor but now, as per latest reports, South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has replaced her in the film slated to release on August 11, 2023.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep wanted a fresh pairing for their film and did not wish to repeat Ranbir Kapoor opposite any other actress with whom he has worked before. "The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film", the source close to the film was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

It was earlier reported that Parineeti Chopra has opted out of 'Animal' to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Chamkila', the biopic of the Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila whose role is being played by Diljit Dosanjh as per the rumours. No official announcement for this film has been made yet and neither the makers of 'Animal' have confirmed that Parineeti is being replaced by Rashmika in the film.



Meanwhile, the 'Pushpa' star Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller 'Mission Majnu' which releases on June 10, 2022. Later this year, she will also be seen in the family drama 'Goodbye' sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress has already impressed the audience in North India with her appearance in the music video for the song 'Top Tucker' along with popular rapper Badshah. The video has more than 120 million views and around 2 million likes on YouTube. The song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, became a trending hit on social media platforms last year.