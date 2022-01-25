'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on first meeting with 'Goodbye' co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Ind vs Pak match, pics surface

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja’s wish to celebrate Rakhi

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

Who is Ananya Tripathi, Byju’s-owned WhiteHat Jr CEO who has resigned from her post?

‘10% of South’s movie business is not back due to Bollywood films not clicking', says PVR founder Ajay Bijli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of Ind vs Pak match, pics surface

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja’s wish to celebrate Rakhi

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

B12 deficiency: 10 foods rich in vitamin B12

Top predators that hunt the mighty hyenas

Rohit Sharma's net worth, business, real estate investments and more

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Dream Girl 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja’s wish to celebrate Rakhi

‘10% of South’s movie business is not back due to Bollywood films not clicking', says PVR founder Ajay Bijli

Rhea Chakraborty dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath after his break up with Manushi Chhillar: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on first meeting with 'Goodbye' co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Popular South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut in 2022 with two films, 'Missing Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recent release 'Pushpa: The Rise', which has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The actress, who has featured in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films till date, will be making her Bollywood debut this year. 

She stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller 'Mission Majnu' slated to release on May 13, 2022. Her next release is 'Goodbye' in which Rashmika will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actress spilled the beans of her first meeting with the megastar.

The actress revealed that when she first met the legendary actor, she didn't have a shot that day and she was supposed to shoot with the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' host the next day. She waited for his shot to get over and then introduced herself. While speaking to BollywoodLife.com, she said, "I introduced myself with my character name, and not my real name. I was like ‘Hi Sir I am going to be this character, and tomorrow we are working together, and I am super excited'. I was the only one who was talking; he was just looking at me and smiling. So, the first encounter was really cute.”

Talking about her experience of working with him, Rashmika further added, "It’s been easy despite what a big legend he is.  he made us all feel extremely comfortable (during) the times we had rehearsals and the time when we were shooting. So yes, it’s been really nice.”

Other than Rashmika and Amitabh, 'Goodbye' also features Neena Gupta in the lead role and is being directed by Vikas Bahl, who has helmed movies such as 'Queen' and 'Super 30' in the past.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest-ever’ price on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch, over Rs 64000 off

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Cinema faces new challenge after Disney+ Hotstar’s big move, check details

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

Inspirational Bollywood Movies that Motivate you to Live your Best Lives

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE