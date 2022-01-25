'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on first meeting with 'Goodbye' co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Popular South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut in 2022 with two films, 'Missing Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recent release 'Pushpa: The Rise', which has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The actress, who has featured in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films till date, will be making her Bollywood debut this year.

She stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller 'Mission Majnu' slated to release on May 13, 2022. Her next release is 'Goodbye' in which Rashmika will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actress spilled the beans of her first meeting with the megastar.

The actress revealed that when she first met the legendary actor, she didn't have a shot that day and she was supposed to shoot with the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' host the next day. She waited for his shot to get over and then introduced herself. While speaking to BollywoodLife.com, she said, "I introduced myself with my character name, and not my real name. I was like ‘Hi Sir I am going to be this character, and tomorrow we are working together, and I am super excited'. I was the only one who was talking; he was just looking at me and smiling. So, the first encounter was really cute.”

Talking about her experience of working with him, Rashmika further added, "It’s been easy despite what a big legend he is. he made us all feel extremely comfortable (during) the times we had rehearsals and the time when we were shooting. So yes, it’s been really nice.”



Other than Rashmika and Amitabh, 'Goodbye' also features Neena Gupta in the lead role and is being directed by Vikas Bahl, who has helmed movies such as 'Queen' and 'Super 30' in the past.