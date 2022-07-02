Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she landed up doing Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Ranbir Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna became a pan-India star with Pushpa The Rise. Her character of Srivalli gave her nationwide popularity, and she gained instant fame and success. The actress will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's Animal. Originally, Parineeti was paired opposite Kapoor, but Mandanna replaced her.

Recently, Mandanna opened up about landing the lead role in Animal, and she added that her stint with Allu Arjun was the reason why she got Animal. As per the report of Filmfare, Rashmika said, "The makers of Animal approached me for the film after they saw my performance in Pushpa. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me.”

As we mentioned earlier, Rashmika replaced Parineeti in Animal, and the reason behind this was the makers' quest for having a fresh pair. As per the report of Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar and Wanga wanted to have a 'fresh pair' and they felt that Rashmika fits the role perfectly.

A recent report claimed that the actress demands flight tickets for her pet dog Aura and Rashmika's hilarious reaction to the same is going viral. The Dear Comrade actress quote-tweeted the said report and wrote, "hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now..even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me...she’s very happy in Hyderabad....thank you for your concern" and added a bunch of laughing emojis.

Rashmika, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, also added, "Sorry but this made my day...couldn’t stop laughing". When one of her fans pointed out that there have been several reports like this, the actress replied, "Really? please keep sending them to me no.. my god!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed..I feel sorry tho..." Apart from Animal, Rashmika will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, and she recently completed the film.