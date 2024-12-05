Amid Pushpa 2 The Rule is breaking the box office records left, right, and centre, we got a big update on it's third instalment, Pushpa 3 The Rampage.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil have set the box office on fire with director Sukumar's latest movie Pushpa 2 The Rule. The direct sequel to Pushpa The Rise has been released with overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and the masses. Pushpa 2 has already broken several records in advance booking, and the movie is expected to have an earth-shattering opening across the globe.

Amid Pushpa 2's craze, the announcement of the third instalment in the franchise has left fans thrilled. (Spoilers alert) Pushpa 2 ends with an announcement of Pushpa 3: The Rampage and Allu Arjun will return to fight a new enemy, who is expected to be the biggest of all. Ever since the title of the film was revealed fans have been discussing whether Part Three will also take 3 years to release. However, as per the latest reports, Pushparaj fans will have to wait for longer.

As per GreatAndhra report, Allu Arjun has two new projects in the pipeline, including his upcoming film with Trivikram. On the other side, director Sukumar will direct Ram Charan in a new film. As per their respective commitments, the production of Pushpa 3 won't start for four years at least. Hence, it can be presumed that Pushpa: The Rampage will go on the floors in 2028 or 2029.

For Pushpa 3 it's been reported that Vijay Devarakonda will be on board as the main antogonist. the reports started after Vijay's old tweet from 2022 resurfaced. Earlier, the Arjun Reddy actor mentioned all three titles of Pushpa on his X account. He named The Rise, The Rule, and The Rampage.

Pushpa 2 has been released on 12000 screens worldwide, and the film has already earned Rs 100 crores from advance booking.

