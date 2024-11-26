At the pre-release event, music composer DSP openly slammed Pushpa 2 producers for their behaviour and replaced him for not delivering the background score on their command.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year-end and it has a huge buzz among the fans. However, before the mega release, the movie grabbed headlines, not for a song, or a dialogue, but for a major controversy. Recently the team held a big pre-release event in Chennai, and there the music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) got into a war of words with the film's producers Naveen Yerneni, Mohan Cherukuri and Ravi Shankar.

DSP revealed how the producers, especially Ravi, were upset with him because of the reported delay in composing the film’s background score. Thus, he was replaced by S Thaman, Sam CS and Ajaneesh Loknath. As News24 reported, DSP took centerstage and addressed the issue by saying, "Ravi sir, you’ve been blaming me saying that I didn’t deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

The National Award-winning composer also narrated the 'unfair behaviour' with him at the Chennai trailer launch, "Even now, I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make an entry for the camera. I am shy. I am shameless only when I’m on stage. Off-stage, I’m the shyest person you’ll meet. I could hear the song Kissik being played, so I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, ‘Wrong timing, sir. You’re late'. What can I do?”

When DSP got positive response from the attendees, he reportedly took a dig at Ravi by asserting, "I know what you want, no one gives anything to us unless we ask – be it remuneration or on-screen credit.”

Then DSP thanked fans for making Pushpa 1 a festival, and their anticipation has already made Pushpa 2 one of the biggest releases of the year. "Thanks to all across the world for making Pushpa 1 a blockbuster. For everyone, God provides a great chance in their career," DSP said. Pushpa 2 The Rule also stars Rashmika Madanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on December 5.

