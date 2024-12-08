It seems like Allu Arjun is all set to create a new benchmark at the Indian box office, new box office records with Pushpa 2: The Rule, that will be left untouched for years.

Allu Arjun has taken Indian cinemas to a whole new level. His recent film, Pushpa 2: The Rule has brought a Tsunami at the box office, and it is on a rampage mode. In a mere three days, the movie has made unprecedented records that will be unbreakable for years. As per the trade portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has grossed Rs 589 crores worldwide in three days, and on Sunday, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 700 crore mark.

As per the latest data shared by trade portal, Sacnilk, with super-strong Sunday, the movie will easily cross Rs 700 crore worldwide and will earn nearly 780 crores worldwide in four days. If the movie even crosses the Rs 700 crore mark, it will surpass Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 lifetime business in four days. The movie will next be racing to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1050 crore) and Jawan (Rs 1148 crore), and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1050 crore). Going with this trend, it will be safe to say that Allu Arjun will set such a huge record with Pushpa 2, that only his movie Pushpa 3: The Rampage would be able to break it.

Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2 success

On Saturday, team Pushpa 2 held a success press conference in Hyderabad. Allu thanked the entire India and Indians across the globe who made Pushpa 2 such a monstrous hit. Allu took the centre stage, and said, "Firstly, I'd like to thank, once again, I'd like to thank the entire country for showing so much love. if we put aside the number, the most important thing is that the number is just a reflection of the amount of people who have come on the first day to show their love. I mean, this Pushpa, we like this Pushpa brand so much, we like this Pushpa characterization, this movie so much, it's the love of the people which is priceless. Nobody can put a number to that. The love is priceless. Thank you, thank you for showing so much love on us. It means the world to us to be in such a big state from where we start from. We are a simple, small, regional industry.”

