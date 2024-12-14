The craze of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule isn't dying anytime soon. The movie continues to dominate the box office in the second week and has recorded hthe ighest 2nd Saturday.

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to justify its title. Allu Arjun-starrer continues to dominate the box office and is breaking records left, right, and centre. The movie has already breached Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide, and it continues to stay super strong in the second week as well.

As per the trade portal Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 60 crores on the second Saturday from all the languages. Till Friday, the movie grossed Rs 1105 crores worldwide, and with Day 10 gross, Pushpa 2 will gross around Rs 1170-1180 crores. Allu Arjun's film will now cross the Rs 1200 mark soon.

The second week of Pushpa 2 started on a good note, earning Rs 30 crores on Friday. The movie showed a big jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 60 crores. Going with the trend, the movie is expected to earn more than Rs 70 crores on Sunday.

The film has now overtaken Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Released in June 2024, the Nag Ashwin directorial had grossed Rs 1042 crore worldwide. The Allu Arjun-starrer had earned Rs 1012.70 crore in its first week.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment after Pushpa The Rise: Part One (2021). Sukumar B-directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles. Pushpa 2 will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

