Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule releases in cinemas worldwide on December 5. The trailer of the film was launched at a grand event in Patna on Sunday.

The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled at a grand event at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, November 17. The film's leading stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended the event and captivated the audiences with their style and swag. Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on the internet.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the much-awaited film a grand success. They have also taken Amitabh Bachchan's help for the same. In the trailer, Fahadh Faasil is introduced with the background score of the title track of Big B's blockbuster Don. And it's not just that the song has only been used for the trailer. The same track has been kept in the Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil versions as well. This is a smart move by the makers considering Bachchan's pan-India popularity.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Allu Arjun has charged a whopping sum of Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2. This makes him the highest-paid actor in India. He has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay, who is reportedly being paid Rs 275 crore for Thalapathy 69, the last film in his acting career before he moves into politics permanently.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule releases in cinemas worldwide on December 5 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 and had earned more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide.

The sequel is expected to set the box office on fire. Early estimates suggests that it could earn around Rs 275 crore worldwide on its opening day itself. This would make Pushpa 2 the highest opening Indian film ever, breaking the record of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR, which had collected Rs 225 crore globally on its first day in 2022.

