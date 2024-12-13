Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which claimed the life of one woman and left her son critically injured.

Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, which claimed the life of one woman and left her son critically injured. A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.