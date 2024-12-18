Allu Arjun's father, veteran producer Allu Arvind has paid a visit to the deceased victim's son Sri Teja at the hospital and also shared an update on the child's health.

Allu Arjun's father, veteran producer Allu Arvind met the injured child Sri Teja at Hyderabad Hospital on Wednesday to get an update on the child’s health who got injured in the stampede incident that took place at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As per the media reports, Arvind also met the deceased victim's husband, Sri Teja's father Bhaskar.

Allu Arvind also issued a video statement in the presence of the doctors. He shared that the child has shown 'considerable improvement' over the past 10 days. The PRO of Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Producer Allu Aravind garu visited Sri Tej at the hospital after obtaining all necessary permissions from the government and police authorities. He stated that Sri Tej has shown considerable improvement over the past 10 days. He also noted that, due to legal restrictions related to the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit the child & his family."

Producer Allu Aravind garu visited Sri Tej at the hospital after obtaining all necessary permissions from the government and police authorities.



This video came hours after Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand also visited the survivor and shared a shocking update about his health. The officials revealed that the child has suffered brain damage and will take time to recover.

After meeting with the doctors and visiting the child, the commissioner told the media that Sri Teja was "brain dead" due to lack of oxygen during the stampede and that his recovery would take a long time

According to the statement from KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Secunderabad, "His fever is reducing and on minimal inotropes, his vital parameters are stable. He is tolerating feeds well. Given static neurological status, tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Sandhya 70MM Theatre seeking its response on why its license should not be cancelled for negligence leading to the death of a woman during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

